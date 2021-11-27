Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 323,379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Chemours worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.85 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $610,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

