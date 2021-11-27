Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,071 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.29% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

