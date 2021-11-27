Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,383 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

