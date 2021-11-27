Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of EnerSys worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $74.27 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

