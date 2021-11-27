Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of DaVita worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Amundi acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $29,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DaVita by 36.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 164,264 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

DVA stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.98 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.