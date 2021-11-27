Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.93% of The Mexico Fund worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

