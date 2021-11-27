Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,142 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Roblox were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roblox by 97.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $255,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total value of $4,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,326 shares of company stock worth $87,157,427.

RBLX opened at $122.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

