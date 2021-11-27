Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.81% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 214.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

