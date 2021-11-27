Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.58 Million Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,245 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 15.15% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 325,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHY opened at $23.79 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.