Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.04.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.