Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.75 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Hamilton Lane worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,066,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

