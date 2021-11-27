Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.81% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

