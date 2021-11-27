Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $19.21 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $8,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $107.64 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

