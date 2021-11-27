Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.35% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after buying an additional 72,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 167,419.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,008,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

