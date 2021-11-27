Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of FormFactor worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 104,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.12 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

