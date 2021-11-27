Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 377.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of Perficient worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

