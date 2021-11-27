Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.75% of Big Lots worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Big Lots by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $5,420,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 945.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.70 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

