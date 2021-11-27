Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $130.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

