Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of IDACORP worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.