Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 107,386 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,386 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.41% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMT stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

