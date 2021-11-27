Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 230,320 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 254.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.82% of Boise Cascade worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $8,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.