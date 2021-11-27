Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 35,991 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

