Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 553,693 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 553,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of TechnipFMC worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $112,664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

