Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,906 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.