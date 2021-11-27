Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 151,691 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

