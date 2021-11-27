Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,123 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $492,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 69,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $140.21 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

