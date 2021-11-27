Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,321 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.63% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

