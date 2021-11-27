Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 34,900 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.74% of Gentherm worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

