Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 398,585 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.04% of AssetMark Financial worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 886.00 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

