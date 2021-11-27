Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,381 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

