Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,409 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.36% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,020,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.