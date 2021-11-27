Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,052,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.17% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

ALTO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $367.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $214,000. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

