Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,084 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.51% of Onto Innovation worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock worth $4,995,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $94.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

