Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.27% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

