WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. WESCO International has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.