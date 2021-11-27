Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

