Whiteheart Market Capitalization Tops $6.54 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $735.50 or 0.01343807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $64,476.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00078173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.19 or 0.07480345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.97 or 1.00143130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

