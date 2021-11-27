Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 3,359.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.30% of Whole Earth Brands worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 370.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 262,919 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

