Wilder World (WILD) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.58 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00011965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $482.45 million and $24.58 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

