Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.20

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.20 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 230.80 ($3.02). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 14,346 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £198.80 million and a PE ratio of -43.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. Wilmington’s payout ratio is presently -0.40%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

