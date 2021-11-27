Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

