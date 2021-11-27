Wings (WINGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

