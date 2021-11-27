Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.