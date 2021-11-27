Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

WIT stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wipro by 29.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 91,449 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,945,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

