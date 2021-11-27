WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 523.8% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 50,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

