Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,075 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

