Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits Market Cap of $372,551.59

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for $58.47 or 0.00106358 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $372,551.59 and $2,762.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00088600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.