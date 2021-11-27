WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and $905,068.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

