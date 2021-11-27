Wootrade Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Wootrade has a market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

