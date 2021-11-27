World Token Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. World Token has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $48,292.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,705,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.